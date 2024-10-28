Education initiatives launched in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's vision, a series of education-friendly

initiatives have been launched in Khanewal.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has approved the construction of boundary

walls for 13 government schools at an estimated cost of Rs 20 million, and construction

is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.

The approval was granted during a meeting of the District School Council, chaired by Deputy

Commissioner Bukhari. The meeting was attended by ADC General Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy

Director Development, and the Executive Engineer of Buildings.

Officials from the education

department, including the CEO of education and district officers, briefed the participants on

their departmental performance.

During the meeting, a report was presented regarding 134 dilapidated classrooms, and the

deputy commissioner issued orders to cease educational activities in these unsafe rooms.

He emphasized the importance of regular school visits by education officers and instructed

that meetings of the school councils should be held regularly. He also stressed maintaining

cleanliness in classrooms and washrooms across schools.