Education Initiatives Launched In Khanewal
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's vision, a series of education-friendly
initiatives have been launched in Khanewal.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has approved the construction of boundary
walls for 13 government schools at an estimated cost of Rs 20 million, and construction
is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.
The approval was granted during a meeting of the District School Council, chaired by Deputy
Commissioner Bukhari. The meeting was attended by ADC General Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy
Director Development, and the Executive Engineer of Buildings.
department, including the CEO of education and district officers, briefed the participants on
their departmental performance.
During the meeting, a report was presented regarding 134 dilapidated classrooms, and the
deputy commissioner issued orders to cease educational activities in these unsafe rooms.
He emphasized the importance of regular school visits by education officers and instructed
that meetings of the school councils should be held regularly. He also stressed maintaining
cleanliness in classrooms and washrooms across schools.
