Education Institutions Across Punjab To Be Reopened On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Education institutions across Punjab to be reopened on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The educational institutions of public and private sector will be reopened for preparations of 10th and 12th grade upcoming examinations from Monday 31st May.

According to the notifications issued by Higher education Department and school Education Department Punjab, all the schools and colleges are being reopened following the recent decision taken by the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

Meanwhile, the institutions will ensure implementation of SOPs regarding COVID-19 precautions.

It may be mention here that NCOC had allowed the provinces to reopen the colleges in districts where the ratio of positive cases was below 8 percent.

However, educational institutions in two districts: Rahim Yar Khan and Khanewal will remain closed until further orders due to COVID-19 positive cases, the notification added.

