Education institutions in KP to remain close on Saturday due to LG polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration Khyber has decided to close all education institutions on February 12 due to Local Government Election scheduled on Sunday.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Mansoor Arshad says that all public and private schools and colleges will remain close on Saturday to ensure timely preparations for holding Local Government Election in the district to be held on February 13.