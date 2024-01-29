Education Institutions Play Vital Role Against Drug Addiction Among Students
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) consultant, Anti Drugs & Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Monday expressed his serious fear over the rising number of drug addiction among students and called for taking up necessary steps for prevention of drug use as it has emerged as a serious threat in the present digital lives of society.
Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that earlier the problem used to prevail among males, but now it has spread among females and children in our country in an alarming proportion, adding, that there is a dire need to urgently combat the situation with the coordination efforts of academic institutions.
He said that it is not just self-interest habit but motivation by their near one and friends' company which was the most important factor, which led to the drug use.
He said addiction to narcotics must be eradicated from its roots to safeguard the youth and prosperity of the country, adding, that drug use can be reduced through public awareness seminars and campaigns.
Experts recommended there should be awareness of the dangerous effects of narcotics in the youth of Pakistan.
He said that appropriate treatment facilities should also be established for children and female drug users.
The problem of drug abuse is likely to explode in the next decade, particularly affecting children under age 14, adding, that the impact of the increasing drug abuse will be seen in both urban and rural areas of the country due to the busy schedules of parents and excessive use of digital gadgets.
He said the adverse effects of drug abuse are immense and it not only harms the brain but other organs of the body which soon loses immunity to fight disease.
The individual cannot lead a productive life for himself, his family or society and hence one should guard oneself against drugs, he added.
“Education is only best weapon against drugs”, he added.
“Children need to be taught about the dangers of consuming drugs", he mentioned.
He said that the government is collaborating with non-government organizations, including educational institutes, to raise awareness among people, especially youngsters, about the harmful effects of drugs on society.
Replying to a question, he explained that there is a problem in the family’s communication with the children, adding,
all busy with other things such as chatting through their mobile phones.
We believe that the modern communication systems have created a sort of isolation with the family,” he said.
“There is a need for strong communication between the parents and the children", he advised.
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop injures in shootout10 minutes ago
-
Blue Fair offering business opportunities to women to open on Feb 1110 minutes ago
-
One dead, another Injured during clash between political party workers in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices13 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on display of arms20 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up 15,697 polling stations in KP20 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests street criminals linked to robbery-related murders30 minutes ago
-
NCGSA, IST to hold First National CanSat Competition30 minutes ago
-
Bilal Siddiqi urges to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue40 minutes ago
-
India’s so-called census rejected as intrusive interference in personal affairs40 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 592 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests seven accused50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to promote mutual goals of peace, prosperity50 minutes ago