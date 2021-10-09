Education institutions to be reopened with 100 pc attendance from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The federal government has announced to reopen public and private educational institutions with 100 percent attendance from Monday (October 11).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the decisions to this affect had been taken in the meeting at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

As per the notification, all educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) shall continue with 100 percent attendance with effect from October 11,2021 till further orders and with conditions.

According to the conditions, the vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for all student of 12 years and above, to protect against COVID-19 and provide safety as well as improved immunity.

For the age group of 12-18 years only Pfizer vaccine is being administered through Mobile Vaccination Teams (MVTs) and all COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), completely free of cost where dedicated counters for students should be established.

There should be no change of date for students' vaccination as announced earlier i.e. partial vaccination (first dose) by 31st October 2021 and full vaccination by 30th November, 2021.

The compliance of COVID-19 SoPs including wearing of masks, hand washing, temperature checking and others should be observed without any compromise.

All Heads of Institutions are responsible to submit certificate regarding 100 percent vaccination of the all teaching and non-teaching staff (if applicable) and all students (12 years and above) of their respective school.

All institutions should operate according to already notified regular timings (Mon-Fri) while every Saturday should be observed as Vaccination day as per directions of NCOC.

It is added that mobile vaccination teams (MVTs) should be visiting all institutions with students' population of 12 years and above and where needed Saturdays would be fully utilized for the same.

All concerned Area Education officers should ensure the compliance of all the above stated direction in true letter and spirit in FDE educational institutions.

Teams of District Administration may visit randomly to check the status of staff vaccination and for necessary action accordingly at private educational institutions. No institution is exempted from subject matter.

All Private Educational Institutions are directed to ensure compliance of government policy in true letter and spirit.