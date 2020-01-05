Education Institutions to open on Monday across the Punjab province

(@imziishan)

Jehanian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) All Education Institutions will be opened again on Monday January 06 across the Province.According to media reports, all the education institution will be opened again on January 06 after winter vocations across the Punjab province.It is pertinent to mention here that winter vocations were made from December 20,2019 to January 05, 2020 across the Punjab and will be opened again on January 06, 2020.