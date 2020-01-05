UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Institutions To Open On Monday Across The Punjab Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:12 PM

Education Institutions to open on Monday across the Punjab province

Jehanian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) All Education Institutions will be opened again on Monday January 06 across the Province.According to media reports, all the education institution will be opened again on January 06 after winter vocations across the Punjab province.It is pertinent to mention here that winter vocations were made from December 20,2019 to January 05, 2020 across the Punjab and will be opened again on January 06, 2020.

Related Topics

Education Punjab January December 2019 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

1 minute ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubaiâ€™s future

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

16 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.