Education Institutions To Remain Closed In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :All educational institutions including schools and colleges (both public and private sector) in district will remain closed from August 29 to September 5, said a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat on Sunday.

The decision is taken while keeping in view the prevailing situation of continuous heavy rainfall, flash floods, rain forecast and requests received from District education Officer (Male & Female) Swat as well as reports received from revenue field formation in order to avoid any losses to the human lives.

