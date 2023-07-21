Education investment yields remarkable results in FBISE annual examinations 2023, CS GB

"Our persistent efforts in investing in education have borne fruit, leading to a significant spike in qualitative result improvement," said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :"Our persistent efforts in investing in education have borne fruit, leading to a significant spike in qualitative result improvement," said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media.

He said in 2022, approximately 20% of students achieved first division in their exams, while this year, the number has risen to an impressive 26%.

He added that several districts have witnessed a remarkable transformation, such as District Diamer, where the passing percentage soared from 58% last year to a commendable 83% this year.

He said while some districts have shown marginal improvements, we remain dedicated to elevating the standards of education across all regions.