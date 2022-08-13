Education is main artery for development of Pakistan, says speakers

ALPURI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) , Aug 13 (APP)::An educational seminar and awareness walk was organized in Shangala in connection with the admission campaign of the Education Department here at Shahpur on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, former Nazim Union Council Shahpur Ziaul Haq has said that education is the main artery for the development of the country and only those nations develop which give education as their first priority.

Sub-Divisional Education Officer Aurangzeb, ADEOP&D Obaidullah, Tahir Ali and Head Teacher Misbahullah also addressed the function organized in connection with the admission campaign 2022 in Government Primary School Shahpur.

Former Nazim Zia-ul-Haq said, we cannot present ourselves as a stable nation in the world because we have not given priority to education.

He said the government is taking steps for the development of education, but teachers also have a heavy responsibility on their shoulders to raise the children of the nation in such a way that they can serve the country and the nation in the future and save it from poverty.

He appealed to the people to enroll children who are of school age and all those who are not being enrolled and are outside the schools. In his address at the event, Sub-Divisional Education Officer Aurangzeb said that for the development of the education sector, concerted efforts are needed for which joint efforts of teachers and parents can be utilized.

He said that the government is providing children with free books, furniture, better school building and qualified teachers, so we should not deprive our children of education and should enroll them in schools.

He urged the teachers to go door to door to contact the parents and bring the out of school children to the schools and convey this special message of the present government.

On this occasion, former Nazim Zia-ul-Haq and Sub-Divisional Education Officer Aurangzeb admitted the children and inaugurated the admission campaign in Circle Ranyal by giving them books. Later, an awareness walk was organized in Shahpur Bazar.