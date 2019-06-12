Education is must for making progress : President Alvi

President Dr.Arif Alivi has said that quality research based education is the basic key for development as the country cannot excel without educating the young generation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) President Dr.Arif Alivi has said that quality research based education is the basic key for development as the country cannot excel without educating the young generation.He was speaking at the conference of the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday.Dr.

Alvi emphasised the need for evolving an education system that caters to the requirements of current and future challenges. He remarked that the dream of a golden tomorrow will not come true without development in the education sector.

He observed that the future challenges are tremendous, so NAHE will have to be very smart in playing its part and providing dynamic means to meet academic challenges. "HEC will have to look at the needs of tomorrow and plan accordingly."The President stated that human factor plays a key role in development of a country, as nations are built by people.

He maintained that quality of teaching and learning must be given due importance, as teaching embodies all the skills required to dissemination of knowledge and effective communication.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood pointed out that lack of proper training for academic leadership is one of the major shortcomings of the country's education system.

NAHE will prove to be of great weight and substance in coping up with this shortcoming, as it will build capacity in the field of university management, he hoped. He emphasised that the education system must be in consonance with job market needs.

He affirmed that Pakistan's future hinges upon quality human resource.Reiterating the Government's commitment to education, he said the Government will extend all-out support to HEC in its efforts promote access, quality and relevance.Chairman Higher Education Commission ,Dr.

Tariq Banuri said HEC is committed to mainstreaming quality and relevance into the higher education system, adding that NAHE is one of the instruments to ensure greater efficiency and transparency in the education system. He added that the initial approach towards quality was quantitative, asserting that establishment of NAHE is a testimony to HEC's focus on quality.