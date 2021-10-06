UrduPoint.com

Education Is Top Priority Of Govt: Arslan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:17 PM

Education is top priority of govt: Arslan

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Islamuddin Shaikh on Wednesday has said the education is the foremost priority of the government and it would continue making every possible effort for making education more accessible, easy and affordable

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Islamuddin Shaikh on Wednesday has said the education is the foremost priority of the government and it would continue making every possible effort for making education more accessible, easy and affordable.

He said, the government has unified educational system in the province under which the children of poor will get the same education, which was the prerogative for the children of rich only.

Speaking in a public meeting here, he said that with the grace of Allah Almighty the government's measures has started yielding positive results as people across the province have acknowledged this fact.

He further said that education enabled harnessing true potentials for betterment of our own, the societies, besides making us a better human being and a productive asset of society.

