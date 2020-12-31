Education is top priority of Sind government: MPA Ghazala

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :PPP MPA Ghazala Siyal has said the education is the topmost priority of the government and it would continue making every possible effort towards making education more accessible, easy and affordable.

She said that government has unified educational system in the province under which the children of poor will get the same education, which was the prerogative for the children of rich only.

Speaking with notables of the area at her residence on Thursday she said that education enabled harnessing true potentials for betterment of our own, the societies, besides making us a better human being and a productive asset of society.