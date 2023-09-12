Open Menu

Education; Key For Empowering Women: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday emphasized that the provision of basic facilities to educate women and girls would provide them with better socioeconomic opportunities.

"Women are more than half of the country's population and without their participation in the socioeconomic sector, the country cannot progress," said the NA Speaker addressing to delegation of students and faculty members of the Government Associate Degree College for Women Manghot, Gujar Khan.

"Educating women would render them a more productive and contributive segment of society," he remarked.

The delegation of students and faculty members of Government Associate College for Women Manghot, Gujar Khan were on an official visit to express their gratitude and thankfulness to Raja Pervez Ashraf for his dedicated efforts to provide a bus and two Hiaces to their college.

While expressing his gratitude to Allah Almighty for enabling him to fulfill his promise of provision of one bus and two Hiace for transportation of girl students of Government Degree College for women Manghot, he said," The prime responsibility of parliamentarians being public representatives is to resolve challenges faced by common people.

" He said the facility of transportation would enable female students from far-flung areas to get higher education. He also expressed his resolve that he would leave no stone unturned to resolve the challenges faced by the daughters of Gujar Khan, especially in matters of education and health.

Principal Government Associate College for Women Manghot, Gujar Khan Samia Nishat expressed gratitude to Raja Pervez Ashraf for the provision of one bus and two Hiace for students and faculty members.

She said that this would prove instrumental in changing the future of girls and women of Gujar Khan and would ensure their bright future.

She also added, "The provision of transportation facility indicates the dedication and resolve of Raja Pervez Ashraf to address the challenges being faced by people of Gujar Khan."The Principal also presented a letter of thanks for his dedication and commitment with which he fulfilled the promise of provision of transportation facilities to Government Associate College for women Manghot Gujar Khan.

