Open Menu

Education Key To Country's Future: Dr. Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Education key to country's future: Dr. Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, said on Friday that education is crucial for securing the nation's bright future.

Delivering the closing remarks at a seminar on sustainable tobacco control policies, Dr. Malik stressed the need for concerted efforts to prevent children from dropping out of school.

He highlighted the importance of encouraging children to attend school to secure both their personal futures and the country's future.

The Minister also underscored the health hazards associated with smoking, labeling it a leading cause of cancer and a contributor to numerous preventable deaths.

He urged the public to avoid smoking in the interest of their health.

Dr. Malik further said that while smoking rates are declining in most parts of the world, South Asia is witnessing an alarming increase, particularly among women and children.

Related Topics

World Education Women Cancer From Asia

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. A ..

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

14 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

14 hours ago
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

14 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

14 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

14 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan