Education Key To Country's Future: Dr. Musadik
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, said on Friday that education is crucial for securing the nation's bright future.
Delivering the closing remarks at a seminar on sustainable tobacco control policies, Dr. Malik stressed the need for concerted efforts to prevent children from dropping out of school.
He highlighted the importance of encouraging children to attend school to secure both their personal futures and the country's future.
The Minister also underscored the health hazards associated with smoking, labeling it a leading cause of cancer and a contributor to numerous preventable deaths.
He urged the public to avoid smoking in the interest of their health.
Dr. Malik further said that while smoking rates are declining in most parts of the world, South Asia is witnessing an alarming increase, particularly among women and children.
