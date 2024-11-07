Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Education key to future resilience : Musadik Malik

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, emphasized the crucial role of education in securing the future, stating, "Without education, we have no future."

He made these remarks as the keynote speaker at the Eighth Edition of the Future Summit, held at a local hotel on Thursday.

Dr. Musadik Malik stressed the need to build resilience within the population to safeguard the nation's future. He highlighted the significance of evolving sciences and biotechnology, noting advancements in miniaturization and the conversion of technology into nanotechnology. "There are modern machines printing 3D designs, and smart cities emerging," he said.

Discussing biotechnology, the Minister pointed out its transformative impact on how people perceive life and death. He further explained that biotechnology was dependent on biology, nanotechnology on physics, and computer science on mathematics. "These are the building blocks of what I call resilience," he remarked.

He argued that resilience ms multidimensional, with education being the most critical factor. "The quality of education is what matters the most," he said, lamenting that each school dropout represents a loss for the country's future.

The two-day Future Summit concluded on Thursday, with Dr. Ishrat Husain, former Federal Minister and Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, sharing his concerns about the complexity of future predictions, which extend beyond technological advancements.

The closing session featured addresses by Simon Atkinson, Global Chief Knowledge Officer at Ipsos; Prof. Mark Turrell, Founder of unDavos and CTO of Fresh Solutions AI; and Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd), former Chief of Air Staff (2015-2018), expressed his gratitude to the speakers, partners, and participants, acknowledging their contributions to the summit's success. He reflected on the key issues shaping Pakistan's future, including financial inclusion, healthcare innovation, sustainable energy, digital transformation, and the evolving workforce. "Together, let us build a future that truly matters—for us, for Pakistan, and for generations to come," he said.

