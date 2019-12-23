Education key to progress, prosperity: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri on Monday underlined the need for taking tangible measures to promote quality education to prepare the students for contemporary and future challenges.

"Education is wealth like an ornament, but no one can steal it, and the nations which paid no attention to education remained backward," the lady MPA said while addressing a ceremony held at a government Primary school at Mohalla Jattan Yaktooh.

She was of the view that women who constituted almost half of the country's population played a key role in healthy personality development of children, so they should be given access to education to evolve a prosperous society, she added.

She also urged students to focus on their studies to get prepared and enabled for effective contribution towards socio-economic development of the country.

"You should focus more on your studies to become a useful entity and play effective part towards society's prosperity," the MPA observed.

Flanked by Youth MPA Daud Khan, Rabia Basri was taken round to classes and staff rooms of the school and exchanged views with students and teachers on various matters pertaining to education.