Education key to public welfare : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the key to a nation’s survival and development lies in the education of its future generations.

In her message on International Day to Protect Education from Attack, the CM said 9th September realises us that education is a main source of public welfare.

The CM said that unfortunately, educational institutions in many countries of the world, including Pakistan, are target of attacks, adding that the December 16 APS attack is the darkest chapter in our history, it was actually a huge attack on education.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said terrorism and extremism have made sinister attempts to steal dreams of our children.

She added an attack on educational institutions is not only an attack on a building but also on the future of a nation besides the death of peace in society.

It is government’s responsibility to provide safe and better opportunities for education, she said and added that there is an effort to provide safe educational environment to every child where they can continue their education without fear. She highlighted measures are being taken to ensure security of educational institutions in Punjab. It is our collective social responsibility to protect education from all kinds of attacks, she concluded.