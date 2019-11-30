UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Key To Success: Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 09:22 PM

Education key to success: Chief Justice of Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Saturday that quality education was key to success

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Saturday that quality education was key to success.

Addressing the district bar council here, he said a middle class individual could make progress by the dint of quality education.

He urged the legal fraternity not to compromise on their dignity and focus on the strength of character, He also urged them not to demand respect but command respect.

Highlighting the importance of quality education, he recalled that his father ensured the best quality education to him.

Responding to the demand of High Court Bench in DG Khan, the chief justice of Pakistan said there was no need of High Court Bench in DG Khan, adding technology could ensure that cases be heard in Multan and Islamabad.

The lawyers could remain in their chambers and fight their cases through technology, he added.

Recalling his early days of life in the city, the CJP informed that he was the very first Barrister from DG Khan city.

He said he was offered district bar presidentship due to his distinction. He, however, did not accept the offer as he did not want to be controversial.

The chief justice of Pakistan also visited the school, where he had started his education.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti lauded the CJP and stated that model courts were the vision of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

District Bar Association President Yasir Khosa and many other lawyers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Chief Justice Islamabad Technology Education Lawyers Progress From Best Din Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Woman suffocated to death, 12 years old girl uncon ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Calls for End to Automatic Early Rele ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciates per ..

4 minutes ago

CDA seeks explanation from IT officials over ineff ..

4 minutes ago

People rejects elements doing politics of chaos: C ..

38 minutes ago

Only half of children living with HIV have access ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.