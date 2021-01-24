Education key to success: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for food, Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday stressed the need to promote quality education as it could help guide country on way to sustainable progress and prosperity.

He was addressing a book launching ceremony, written on the life and services of MPA Dr Syed Khawar Shah here at Tea house.

He said there was lot of potential in the country, adding that the government was trying its best to provide maximum opportunities to the youth.

Fakhar maintained that economic revolution could be brought by paying focus on agriculture, industry and Hi-Tech. Focus on these areas could steer country out of crises and help ensure rapid development.

He said that developed countries had established international level institutions and therefore, they were dominating the world. He said that China has learnt a lot and it was emerging as superpower.

Fakhar Imam said that establishment of technology institutions in the country was also requirement of the ongoing era.

He hailed the role of MPA Khawar Shah in the country's politics and his social welfare activities.

Renowned politicians Syeda Abida Hussain , Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, provincial minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Syed Khawar Shah and others also spoke and lauded the political career of Khawar Ali Shah.