UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Key To Success: Fakhar Imam

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Education key to success: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for food, Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday stressed the need to promote quality education as it could help guide country on way to sustainable progress and prosperity.

He was addressing a book launching ceremony, written on the life and services of MPA Dr Syed Khawar Shah here at Tea house.

He said there was lot of potential in the country, adding that the government was trying its best to provide maximum opportunities to the youth.

Fakhar maintained that economic revolution could be brought by paying focus on agriculture, industry and Hi-Tech. Focus on these areas could steer country out of crises and help ensure rapid development.

He said that developed countries had established international level institutions and therefore, they were dominating the world. He said that China has learnt a lot and it was emerging as superpower.

Fakhar Imam said that establishment of technology institutions in the country was also requirement of the ongoing era.

He hailed the role of MPA Khawar Shah in the country's politics and his social welfare activities.

Renowned politicians Syeda Abida Hussain , Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, provincial minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Syed Khawar Shah and others also spoke and lauded the political career of Khawar Ali Shah.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Makhdoom Javed Hashmi China Agriculture Guide Progress Jahanian Khawar Ali Sunday Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

11 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

56 minutes ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

56 minutes ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

1 hour ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.