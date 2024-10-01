Open Menu

Education Leads To Innovations, Crucial For Country’s Economic Growth: Governor Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday said that education leads to innovations and scientific advancements, which are crucial for a country’s economic growth.

He highlighted the vital role of education in the development and prosperity of a nation.

He said this during fourth General Council meeting of the Pakistan Chamber of Education here at a local hotel.

Governor Kundi said that education as a guiding light that imparts awareness and knowledge, enabling educated nations to understand and address their challenges effectively.

During the event, the Governor took the oath of office for the newly elected members of the Pakistan Chamber of Education’s cabinet.

President of the Chamber, Hafiz Muhammad Basharat, informed Governor Kundi about the organization's efforts in the educational sector.

The Governor pointed out the significant educational deprivation in rural areas, noting that many children remain uneducated due to unfavorable conditions.

He said that a substantial portion of the national budget is allocated to education and health, with the private sector also playing a vital role. However, he lamented that the country has yet to achieve its educational targets.

Kundi called for valuable suggestions and services from organizations like the Chamber to support government initiatives.

He expressed hope that collective efforts could elevate the country’s educational standards to match those of developed nations.

Furthermore, he criticized past dictatorships for banning student unions, saying that only Sindh has lifted that ban.

He mentioned that despite having a youthful population, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not hosted first-class cricket for over a decade which is question mark on the performance of provincial government.

