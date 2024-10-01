Education Leads To Innovations, Crucial For Country’s Economic Growth: Governor Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday said that education leads to innovations and scientific advancements, which are crucial for a country’s economic growth.
He highlighted the vital role of education in the development and prosperity of a nation.
He said this during fourth General Council meeting of the Pakistan Chamber of Education here at a local hotel.
Governor Kundi said that education as a guiding light that imparts awareness and knowledge, enabling educated nations to understand and address their challenges effectively.
During the event, the Governor took the oath of office for the newly elected members of the Pakistan Chamber of Education’s cabinet.
President of the Chamber, Hafiz Muhammad Basharat, informed Governor Kundi about the organization's efforts in the educational sector.
The Governor pointed out the significant educational deprivation in rural areas, noting that many children remain uneducated due to unfavorable conditions.
He said that a substantial portion of the national budget is allocated to education and health, with the private sector also playing a vital role. However, he lamented that the country has yet to achieve its educational targets.
Kundi called for valuable suggestions and services from organizations like the Chamber to support government initiatives.
He expressed hope that collective efforts could elevate the country’s educational standards to match those of developed nations.
Furthermore, he criticized past dictatorships for banning student unions, saying that only Sindh has lifted that ban.
He mentioned that despite having a youthful population, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not hosted first-class cricket for over a decade which is question mark on the performance of provincial government.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs review meeting on repair of Kuchi Canal Phase 1, progress on Phase 21 minute ago
-
KMU inaugurates Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed Academic Block1 minute ago
-
Ayaz calls for elimination of violence in Middle East, IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Health dept to launch special vaccination drive against 12 disease from Oct 711 minutes ago
-
Meeting emphasizes improvements in sanitation in Ahmadpur East21 minutes ago
-
Sajid elected as new President of NA ECHS21 minutes ago
-
PCG seizes arms, narcotics in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits paeds ward of teaching hospital21 minutes ago
-
District HSS sport competitions to be started from Oct,2121 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 750 emergencies in September21 minutes ago
-
Rs30b allocated for Green Tractor Scheme: minister21 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's intervention resolves long-standing issue of electricity poles21 minutes ago