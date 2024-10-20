Education Minister Announces Rewards For Top Position Holders
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Sindh Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah has announced rewards for students who achieved top positions in the Karachi Matric board exams.
He stated that the expenses for the higher education of Hafiz Abdul Raffay, the student who secured the first position, will be covered until he completes his education.
Addressing the event organized by the Delhi School Old Boys Welfare Association to honour Hafiz Abdul Raffay and other top-ranking students, Syed Sardar Ali Shah praised the achievement of a government school student securing a position after 28 years, calling it a positive beginning.
He highlighted that students from middle-class backgrounds have proven that it’s not necessary to have luxuries to showcase one’s talents, even in the face of challenges.
The event was held at the Karachi Medical and Dental College auditorium in North Nazimabad.
Attendees included the Vice Chancellor of Karachi Metropolitan University Dr. Waseem Qazi, Director of School Education Karachi Mirza Arshad Baig, head of the Association Masroor Hussain Warsi, Secretary of the Delhi Association Farhat Hayat, Delhi School Principal Ali Khan Mirjat, as well as students, teachers, education officials, and others.
In his speech, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said, “These children have made their parents and me proud.”
He expressed satisfaction with the positive news regarding his promise to improve education, which he had made to his party.
The Minister also emphasized that a government school student securing a top position has set a precedent, and he acknowledged the history of people in this region who established schools with love and dedication, such as Sindh Madrasa School, Noor Muhammad High School, DJ Science College, and Dow University.
He applauded former students who continue to support their schools and emphasized the importance of remembering those institutions where children of the poor are still studying, despite the constitutional promise of free education.
Sardar Ali Shah also made it clear that the Education Department is not just a means of employment, urging teachers to teach with honesty.
He was pleased to note that elected representatives have begun to take ownership of schools.
He expressed support for private schools that prioritize the welfare of both students and their parents.
On this occasion, the Minister announced a reward of 200,000 rupees for Hafiz Abdul Raffay, who secured first position, 150,000 rupees for Rumaisa Imran from Al-Khalil School, who secured second position, and 100,000 rupees for Rukhsar Soomro from Little Folks School, who secured third position. He also committed to covering Abdul Rafi’s higher education expenses.
Vice Chancellor Dr Waseem Qazi highlighted the need for content enrichment, stressing the importance of creating online platforms to provide students in rural areas access to the same resources as those in urban centers.
