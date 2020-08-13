UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Minister Appoints Zia Batool As DG FDE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Education minister appoints Zia Batool as DG FDE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Thursday has appointed Zia Batool as Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Earlier, Zia Batool is working as Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) while she has also been given additional charge of DG FDE by the Minister of Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood.

According to a notification, she will look after the FDE matters on temporary basis till the permanent appointment of DG on the post.

Related Topics

Education Post

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change tours modern Emirati fa ..

1 minute ago

Pak-Saudi Arabia Relations: Chaudhary brothers que ..

8 minutes ago

Gas companies would have to pay Rs 417 billion to ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

46 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.