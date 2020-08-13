Education minister appoints Zia Batool as DG FDE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Thursday has appointed Zia Batool as Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Earlier, Zia Batool is working as Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) while she has also been given additional charge of DG FDE by the Minister of Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood.

According to a notification, she will look after the FDE matters on temporary basis till the permanent appointment of DG on the post.