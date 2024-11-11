Open Menu

Education Minister Assures Primary Teachers’ Upgradation

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai has assured that the government is committed to implementing the upgradation of primary school teachers, which aligns with the party’s manifesto

Speaking about the delay in this process, he highlighted that the financial situation of the province has led to some setbacks.

Speaking about the delay in this process, he highlighted that the financial situation of the province has led to some setbacks.

However, the department has already laid out a roadmap, and preliminary work with the finance department regarding expenses has been completed.

He also stressed that closing schools and sending students home is a serious offense and punishable crime, adding that the government is actively working on resolving teachers' issues.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by MNA Arbab Sher Ali Khan. Among those present were Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Masood Ahmed, Special Secretary Qaiser Alam, APTA’s provincial president Azizullah Khan, General Secretary Meraj Ali Shah, and other representatives.

During the meeting, APTA President Azizullah Khan expressed gratitude for the steps taken and reaffirmed their commitment to support the Department of Education in promoting educational development.

He assured that APTA would continue to cooperate with the department in the future as well.

MNA Arbab Sher Ali Khan reiterated his commitment to the upgradation notification.

He reminded the attendees of his role in concluding the recent teachers' protest and promised to resolve the upgradation issue within a month. He assured that work on this matter had already commenced as pledged.

Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai approved Secretary Masood Ahmed to send a summary to the Chief Minister within two days to implement the cabinet's decision dated January 17, 2023.

He further appealed to the chief minister to approve the summary in the best interests of teachers and students. The minister pledged to play his part in getting this summary approved.

In response, APTA President Azizullah Khan thanked the Education Minister, acknowledging that primary teachers’ upgradation is a significant achievement.

He affirmed that primary teachers are diligently fulfilling their duties and will continue to stand alongside the Department of Education in its mission for progress.

