Education Minister attends first Parents Day at Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that the Sindh Government was striving hard for ensuring equal rights to the women according to the vision of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office here Saturday, the minister expressed these views while addressing first passing out parade and first Parents Day of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed Benazirabad as a chief guest and his later talk to the media.

The minister said that after the establishment of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College first ever in the history of Pakistan, now the second largest girls cadet college was under construction. He said that the College was providing best curricular, co-curricular, moral and religious education and in order to improve standard of education in Sindh. He said that the provincial government was also taking revolutionary steps under which 6 more cadet colleges were being establishing after setup 8 cadet colleges earlier while 27 universities have so far been established.

Sardar Shah expressed his pleasure over discipline of girls students studying in the College and lauded the efforts of College Administration and staff.

The Minister on the occasion, assured every possible cooperation for the improvement of the College in future.

Replying to a question about harassment cases in medical universities, the minister said that the occurrence of such incidents was very condemnable act and strict action would be taken against elements involved in such acts so that such criminal activities could be prevented in future.

About the reinstatement of students unions in educational institutions, Syed Sardar said that this was a very historical step which reflected consciousness and awareness of both male female students.

Later, the minister along with Principal Cadet College Brig (Rtd) Muhammad Amin inaugurated Science and Cultural Exhibition and newly built Jinnah Auditorium Hall and planted a sapling. Among others, Principal Cadet College Sanghar Capt (Rtd) Zeshan Ali Goraho, Brigadier Adnan, Brigadier Saeed Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Captain (Rtd) Ameer Saud Magsi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, PPP District president Ali Akber Jamali, members of the board of Governors of the College, journalists, teachers and parents of the cadets were also present on the occasion.