Education minister attends IBCC National Summer Camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi participated as Chief Guest in closing ceremony of 16th IBCC National Summer Camp.

The toppers and management of 20 Examination Boards attended the camp.

Madad Ali Sindhi distributed souvenirs amongst top position holders of metric.

During the national summer camp, students were given tours of various educational institutions.