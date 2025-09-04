ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on Thursday awarded the shields to the students who secured top position in Secondary school Certificates (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificates (HSSC) examination 2025 of educational institutions operating under Federal Directorates of Education (FDE).

The awards were presented to the students in ceremony held at Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3, under the title of "High Achievers Award" where the federal minister participated as the Chief Guest. Minister of State Wajiha Qamar and Secretary of Education Nadeem Mehboob also attended the event as special guests, said a press release.

Along with others parents, teachers and students also participated the event to appreciated the top position holders.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated all the high achievers and highlighted that the remarkable success of students was a source of pride for the entire nation.

He emphasized that daughters of the nation have always brought glory to Pakistan whenever provided with opportunities.

The Federal Minister praised the tireless efforts of teachers and parents, stating that their dedication forms the foundation of students’ success.

He acknowledged that without the guidance and hard work of teachers, these accomplishments would not have been possible.

Dr. Siddiqui underscored that the ultimate goal was not just success but achieving educational excellence at par with global standards.

He urged students to move forward with greater hard work, dedication and vision.

Concluding his remarks, the Federal Minister paid tribute to the students and their parents for their outstanding achievements and contributions.