Education Minister Call For Enhancing Pak-Qatar Bilateral Ties
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Thursday said that Pakistan and Qatar should enhance their bilateral ties especially in exchange of technology, education and research
The minister was speaking during a meeting with the Ambassador-designate of Qatar to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak A.E. Al-Khater and other officials of the Embassy.
Madad Ali welcomed the Qatar delegation and said that the two countries had cultural, linguistic and people-to-people love for each other.
He discussed with the delegation exchange of expertise and knowledge regarding vocational and technical training.
The minister said that the two countries could benefit from the experience of each other.
He praised the long standing cordial relations between the two countries.
Madad Ali welcomed exchange of teachers and students to further mutual cooperation. He said that there was significant potential in cooperation between the two countries.
He said that teachers training and quality of education had been given the highest priority since he took charge of his office.
He said that digitalisation of the education sector could address numerous challenges of today and tomorrow.
He highlighted the E-Taleem and Teleschool platforms developed by the Ministry of Education in its bid to develop digital solutions to prevalent problems in the public education sector.
Madad Ali said that Pakistan had always collaborated with Muslim countries and looks forward to enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Qatar.
He appreciated the developments in the education sector of Qatar and said that through exchange of expertise Pakistan could learn from their experiences.
Madad Ali acknowledged the booming construction and hospitality sector of Qatar and expressed his desire to enhance collaboration in the fields.
The Qatari ambassador said that the people of his country had deep affiliation with Pakistan.
He said that university-to-university cooperation and technical institution-to-technical institution collaboration was the way forward.
The minister said that the both countries should exchange expertise on the development of digital learning platforms, in order to benefit from the experience of each other.
Madad Ali praised the current government's efforts in modernizing the education system of Pakistan.
