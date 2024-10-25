Open Menu

Education Minister Calls For Bringing Back Out-of-school-children To Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Education Minister calls for bringing back out-of-school-children to schools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister of Sindh for Education, Culture and Tourism, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday called for a need to bring the out-of-schools-children, back to the schools for the brighter future of the next generation.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of 41st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi.

He said that being provincial education minister, all the children enrolled in private and public sectors schools are his responsibility and they should be provided better education.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that we all should realize our responsibilities towards the society, because working selflessly for the betterment and welfare of others gives greater satisfaction.

He also discussed the historical aspects of the Indus civilization and said that the people of Indus Valley civilization was peace lovers and no evidence of weapons were found from the remains of Indus Valley civilization.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Instructor NIM Karachi Ms. Samina said that a total 34 participants attended the 10-week long course and this course was mandatory for “in-service” officers in the promotion phase.

She said that the principal objective of the course was to strengthen capacities of the participants for effective management to improve public service delivery.

Director General NIM Karachi Syed Saif-ur-Rehman also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the provincial Education Minister distributed certificates among the officers who successfully completed the course.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education All From Love

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

2 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

3 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

17 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

17 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan