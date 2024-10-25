Open Menu

Education Minister Calls For Bringing Back Out-of-school-children To Schools

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Education Minister calls for bringing back out-of-school-children to schools

Minister of Sindh for Education and Literacy, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Friday emphasized the need to bring out-of-school children back to schools to ensure a brighter future for the next generation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister of Sindh for Education and Literacy, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Friday emphasized the need to bring out-of-school children back to schools to ensure a brighter future for the next generation.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of 41st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi.

He said that being provincial education minister, all the children enrolled in private and public sectors schools are his responsibility and they should be provided better education.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that we all should realize our responsibilities towards the society, because working selflessly for the betterment and welfare of others gives greater satisfaction.

He also discussed the historical aspects of the Indus civilization and said that the people of Indus Valley civilization was peace lovers and no evidence of weapons were found from the remains of Indus Valley civilization.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Instructor NIM Karachi Ms. Samina said that a total 34 participants attended the 10-week long course and this course was mandatory for “in-service” officers in the promotion phase.

She said that the principal objective of the course was to strengthen capacities of the participants for effective management to improve public service delivery.

Director General NIM Karachi Syed Saif-ur-Rehman also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the provincial Education Minister distributed certificates among the officers who successfully completed the course.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education All From Love

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

2 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

26 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

26 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

34 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

48 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

53 minutes ago
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

1 minute ago
 Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the ..

Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali

1 minute ago
 16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kash ..

APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day

1 minute ago
 PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to ..

PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improve ..

Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan