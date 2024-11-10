Education Minister Calls On Governor Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday and discussed educational challenges, being faced by Punjab and possible solutions during a meeting at the Governor's House here.
The minister briefed the governor about up-gradation of schools and other issues. The governor said that they would work together for educational development of Punjab. He said that education has a fundamental role in building nations; therefore, the government should pay full attention to the sector.
The Punjab governor said education should not be beyond the reach of the poor, adding that the government should upgrade schools, especially girls' schools in remote areas and provide facilities there.
He emphasised the government should take all measures to provide relief to the poor people in the field of education and health.
Sardar Saleem Haider also congratulated the national cricket team on winning the ODI series against Australia, saying that the Men in Green created history after 22 years by defeating the Australian cricket team on their soil. He said that the national cricket team made the nation proud.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
147 accused arrested in rape cases over the year: ICT Police5 minutes ago
-
Rains likely in Lahore, other smog-hit areas in Punjab: PMD6 minutes ago
-
Turkish Scholarship program providing opportunity to students pursuing higher education in Turkiye: ..15 minutes ago
-
4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in one year: ICT police15 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months15 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 18,105 outlaws, recover over Rs1.6 billion in 202415 minutes ago
-
Funds released for treatment of police employees15 minutes ago
-
Brother arrested for brutal murder of sister over land Dispute in Attock15 minutes ago
-
275,000 AMI meters installed so far in Rawalpindi: IESCO15 minutes ago
-
Punjab police conducted 93,209 raids during this year15 minutes ago
-
World Science Day for Peace and Development marked on Sunday25 minutes ago
-
ICT Police ensure foolproof security measures in diplomatic enclave25 minutes ago