Education minister calls on governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday and discussed educational challenges, being faced by Punjab and possible solutions during a meeting at the Governor's House here.

The minister briefed the governor about up-gradation of schools and other issues. The governor said that they would work together for educational development of Punjab. He said that education has a fundamental role in building nations; therefore, the government should pay full attention to the sector.

The Punjab governor said education should not be beyond the reach of the poor, adding that the government should upgrade schools, especially girls' schools in remote areas and provide facilities there.

He emphasised the government should take all measures to provide relief to the poor people in the field of education and health.

Sardar Saleem Haider also congratulated the national cricket team on winning the ODI series against Australia, saying that the Men in Green created history after 22 years by defeating the Australian cricket team on their soil. He said that the national cricket team made the nation proud.