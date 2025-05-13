Open Menu

Education Minister Chairs Meeting Of PM Laptop Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Education Minister chairs meeting of PM Laptop Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday chaired the 2nd meeting of the special committee of Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase IV).

 

The meeting was attended by Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Mr Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Mr. Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Minister for Education, Balochistan, Ms. Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Former Chief Minister, Balochistan, Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Former Senator, Mr Nehal Hashmi.

 

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the youth of Pakistan needs to be given the right tools so that they can help Pakistan develop with the pace of the first world.

He said that youth is the present and the future of our country.

He said that Prime Ministers initiative to provide laptops to the youth of Pakistan will not only help the economy of Pakistan but will also enable the youth to be productive members of the society.

During the briefing, Dr Khalid was told that 1 lakh laptops will be disbursed and that this number has the potential to go upto 5 lakh laptops. All of the provincial representatives were taken on board for the SOPs developed for the disbursement policy.

Dr Khalid said that all potential measures are being taken to meet the assigned deadlines of the scheme.

He said that Pakistanis have a renewed optimism in the wake of the recent developments and he had hoped that the Pakistani nation can convert the positive environment into something meaningful and productive.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

7 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

7 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

8 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan