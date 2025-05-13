Education Minister chairs meeting of PM Laptop Scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday chaired the 2nd meeting of the special committee of Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase IV).

The meeting was attended by Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Mr Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Mr. Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Minister for Education, Balochistan, Ms. Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Former Chief Minister, Balochistan, Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Former Senator, Mr Nehal Hashmi.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the youth of Pakistan needs to be given the right tools so that they can help Pakistan develop with the pace of the first world.

He said that youth is the present and the future of our country.

He said that Prime Ministers initiative to provide laptops to the youth of Pakistan will not only help the economy of Pakistan but will also enable the youth to be productive members of the society.

During the briefing, Dr Khalid was told that 1 lakh laptops will be disbursed and that this number has the potential to go upto 5 lakh laptops. All of the provincial representatives were taken on board for the SOPs developed for the disbursement policy.

Dr Khalid said that all potential measures are being taken to meet the assigned deadlines of the scheme.

He said that Pakistanis have a renewed optimism in the wake of the recent developments and he had hoped that the Pakistani nation can convert the positive environment into something meaningful and productive.