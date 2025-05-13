Education Minister Chairs Meeting Of PM Laptop Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday chaired the 2nd meeting of the special committee of Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase IV).
The meeting was attended by Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Mr Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Mr. Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Minister for Education, Balochistan, Ms. Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Former Chief Minister, Balochistan, Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Former Senator, Mr Nehal Hashmi.
Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the youth of Pakistan needs to be given the right tools so that they can help Pakistan develop with the pace of the first world.
He said that youth is the present and the future of our country.
He said that Prime Ministers initiative to provide laptops to the youth of Pakistan will not only help the economy of Pakistan but will also enable the youth to be productive members of the society.
During the briefing, Dr Khalid was told that 1 lakh laptops will be disbursed and that this number has the potential to go upto 5 lakh laptops. All of the provincial representatives were taken on board for the SOPs developed for the disbursement policy.
Dr Khalid said that all potential measures are being taken to meet the assigned deadlines of the scheme.
He said that Pakistanis have a renewed optimism in the wake of the recent developments and he had hoped that the Pakistani nation can convert the positive environment into something meaningful and productive.
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC seeks final arguments in PTI May 9 case37 seconds ago
-
PPP Sindh to hold 'Izhar e Tashakur Rallies' on May 1539 seconds ago
-
RDA expresses solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces42 seconds ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others until June 16 in May 9 riots cases44 seconds ago
-
Raza Harraj pay tribute to martyrs of operation “Bunyan ul Marsoos46 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat holds key meeting to prevent dengue spread49 seconds ago
-
Timely pest control, advanced agrochemicals imperative for food security: Dr Arshad Makhdoom51 seconds ago
-
Education Minister chairs meeting of PM Laptop Scheme54 seconds ago
-
Pak military success against India commemorated11 minutes ago
-
Usmani praises Pak army’s response to India11 minutes ago
-
10 injured in Karachi groups clash11 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi approves promotion of 57 ICT Police officers11 minutes ago