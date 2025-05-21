Open Menu

Education Minister Condemns Khuzdar School Bus Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Education Minister condemns Khuzdar school bus attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, strongly condemning

the suicide attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, has expressed profound grief and

sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent children’s lives.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the minister said that those who shed

the blood of innocent children had no right to be called human. “Attacking children

on their way to school is a heinous act that reflects the enemy’s moral bankruptcy

and psychological defeat,” he remarked.

Rana Sikandar Hayat accused India of continuing its campaign of terrorism in Pakistan

through its proxies. “By targeting the children of Khuzdar, India has once again

revealed its cowardice, just as it did in the tragic APS Peshawar attack,” he said.

Calling the Khuzdar incident yet another cowardly example of Indian aggression,

the minister said that India was now stooping so low as to attack innocent children

in an attempt to vent its frustrations. “India is an enemy of peace and education.

We will respond to such barbarism with an iron hand,” he asserted.

The education minister reaffirmed the Punjab government’s solidarity with the families

of the victims and pledged that such attacks would only strengthen Pakistan’s resolve

to promote peace, education, and national unity.

