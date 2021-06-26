UrduPoint.com
Education Minister Condoles With Family Of Naseema Naz Baloch

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:57 PM

Education Minister condoles with family of Naseema Naz Baloch

Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani Saturday condoled over the death of Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Naseema Naz Baloch to her family during a visit to the deceased's residence at Lyari here

PPP District South President Khalil Hot and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

PPP District South President Khalil Hot and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani offered condolences to the family of Naseema Naz Baloch and offered Fateha for the deceased soul.

The provincial minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

