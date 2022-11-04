Education minister directs FDE to withdraw transportation fee decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain had taken strict notice of the reports regarding the imposition of Rs 2,500 as a new transport/bus fee in schools/colleges under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education.

The minister on Friday in Tweet said that the directions had been issued to FDE that no such fee will be charged.

It has also been directed FDE to withdraw any such order urgently, he added.