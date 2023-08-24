Open Menu

Education Minister Directs To Release Funds To ICG F-6/2 For Maintenance

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Education Minister directs to release funds to ICG F-6/2 for maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi directed the relevant officials to immediately release funds for the maintenance of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6/2, here Thursday.

During a surprise visit, the minister expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and gave directions regarding the issuance of funds for maintenance purposes.

The minister expressed astonishment that in the same sector, the condition of one school was bad and the other was good.

Despite all the facilities, only one position in the intermediate result announced the other day was from Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) run colleges.

This college was established in 1968 but still could not achieve the required results.

The minister called for a briefing from FDE officials to know the reasons and decide on a future course of action so that these issues could be resolved immediately.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Visit Same All From

Recent Stories

PBC raises concerns over SC's remarks about Imran ..

PBC raises concerns over SC's remarks about Imran Khan's conviction

3 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident will be brought ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident will be brought to justice: Masood Khan

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

2 hours ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

2 hours ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

3 hours ago
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

3 hours ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

3 hours ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan