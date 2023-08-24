Education Minister directs to release funds to ICG F-6/2 for maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi directed the relevant officials to immediately release funds for the maintenance of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6/2, here Thursday.

During a surprise visit, the minister expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and gave directions regarding the issuance of funds for maintenance purposes.

The minister expressed astonishment that in the same sector, the condition of one school was bad and the other was good.

Despite all the facilities, only one position in the intermediate result announced the other day was from Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) run colleges.

This college was established in 1968 but still could not achieve the required results.

The minister called for a briefing from FDE officials to know the reasons and decide on a future course of action so that these issues could be resolved immediately.