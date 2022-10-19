Education minister for creating awareness about climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said that there was dire need to create awareness about Climate Change among the general public as it was vital to protect the country from climate disasters.

In a Tweet, Federal Minister said that "I have already directed the Director of National Curriculum Council (NCC) to ensure that the topic is meaningfully incorporated/covered in our curriculum".

He further said that the same directions had been given to the Higher Education sector.

He informed that Higher Education Commission (HEC) & Universities would focus on Climate Change Research in Pakistan.

However, in an another Tweet, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that "I am surprised at how Imran Khan is jumping as if he has conquered South Asia in by-elections where he looked fool by contesting himself & not trusting his comrades".

He said that to claim to have won the hearts of people at the cost of targeting institutions and Pak's foreign relations was 'no win'.