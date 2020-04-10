UrduPoint.com
Education Minister For Declaring Class I-VIII Results, Handing Over New Books To Students

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Education Minister for declaring class I-VIII results, handing over new books to students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan Friday directed all district education officers (DEOs) to direct all schools to announce results of class I-VIII where examinations were already conducted.

The Minister also directed DEOs to chalk out a strategy to provide result, new books and summer vacation tasks to students at home and if it is not possible in due time then hand over the items at school but avoid gathering.

He further directed to strictly observe government advisory in the wake of corona pandemic and make sure that students may not come to schools in groups to get their results, books and summer tasks and avoid more than five students at a time.

More Stories From Pakistan

