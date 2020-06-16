Education Minister for filling vacant posts to overcome staff shortage

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday directed the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (E&SEF) to immediately fill the vacant posts on emergency basis to overcome shortage of staff.

Presiding over the 30th meeting of the board of Directors of E&SEF, he directed that the salary of any teacher should not be less than the limit fixed by the Government. He further directed to take buildings on rent for immediate activation of community schools, improve the monitoring system and provide special identity card to students of E&SEF.

The Minister also issued orders to fill the shortage of Human Resource staff and appoint a Legal Adviser in E&SEF. He directed adaptation of digital procedure for payments to foundation's schools and ordered no payment should be made to schools against which there was an inquiry by a court or any other body.

Akbar Ayub Khan also directed the education department to provide all kind of assistance to Board of Directors (BoDs) if they require any in discharge of their duties.

He said schools under the auspices of the foundation in different districts of the province would have to be confirmed by the local Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) while salaries of teachers of the foundation would also be fixed as per law.

The Education Minister directed the Managing Director of E&SEF to take legal action against the schools which are not adhering to the educational standards of the foundation.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Muhammad Irfan, Deputy Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Muhammad Javed and other members of the Board.