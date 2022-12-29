Education Minister for implementing Teachers Training Program at FDE schools

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to implement a comprehensive Teachers Training Program at Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to implement a comprehensive Teachers Training Program at Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools.

He said that the program will act as a model for the rest of the country, said a press release issued here.

The minister was briefed by National Curriculum Council (NCC) Director Mariam Chughtai that the required curriculum has been devised and for teachers from class 1 , 8. The training will commence in January 2023 and ensured that teachers are fully equipped to perform their tasks diligently.

The minister said that quality of education, which largely relates to the capacity building of our teaching faculty, is one of the top priority areas set by the ministry.

He informed that he has tasked NCC, FDE and FCE for devising a comprehensive Teachers Training Program at FDE schools, which will be launched in the 2023.

Rana Tanveer said that he and his team were focusing on teachers' training challenges. "Our upcoming Teachers Training Programme will cover all aspects of the National Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP) and it will train/equip our teachers with the latest educational and technological interventions," he concluded.

