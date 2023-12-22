Education minister for reforming examination, assessment system

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, Friday, stressed the need for a paradigm shift in educational examinations and assessment systems to align them with the requirements of the era of modern technology.

Examinations and assessment were pillars of the educational system and we have to adopt those measures which encourage critical thinking, creative abilities and practical implementation of knowledge, he said while addressing the inaugural session of the 2-day IBCC 1st Annual Conference titled “ Examination and Assessment Practices in Pakistan”.

The conference, organized by the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) here at a private university, was attended by vice-chancellors of universities, chairmen of different boards of education from across the country, academicians, teaching faculty and students.

Madad Ali Sindh, addressing the occasion, said that with extensive research and advent of modern technologies educational scenarios around the globe were transforming rapidly and it was essential for Pakistan to bring necessary changes in its examination and assessment systems accordingly.

Underscoring the significance of utilizing advanced technologies in assessment the minister stated that the use of digital technology in the examination could help improve the educational system. He also urged the need to take pivotal steps for maintaining standards of fairness, honesty and transparency in the system.

Madad Ali Sindhi reiterated that there was no other option for the development and progress of Pakistan except quality education and focusing on three core factors- better curriculum, trained teaching faculty and a conducive and encouraging environment.

He expressed dismay that in the past the most important sector of education could not get proper attention in policies of previous governments and electoral manifestos of political parties.

“Now when the nation is heading towards general elections, all the political parties must prioritize education, economy, clean drinking water and health in their manifestos as resolving the issues of masses was their responsibility,” he advised and urged the masses to play their role in the regard as well.

He expressed hope that the conference on examination and assessment would provide all stakeholders with a platform for discussion and discourse on future challenges, devising the way forward and playing an important role in bringing significant changes in the educational system of the country.

Executive Director IBCC Professor Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, stressing the need for improvement in standards of education and assessment termed the maiden IBCC conference as the first step in this direction.

IBCC is a platform with representation all the educational boards of the country that review proposals and recommendations presented by board authorities and take unanimous decisions for ensuring uniformity in the educational system, he stated and announced to make the conference an annual event.

President Muhammad Ali Jinnah University Professor Dr. Zubair A Shaikh in his keynote speech on Technology in Assessment shed light on examination, assessment, changing models of educational delivery, and future challenges and termed education as a mode of development of life, world and academic skills.

He urged the need for continuous monitoring, curriculum planning, delivery, data analytics and assessment, digitization of curriculum, setting up question banks and data integration.

President of Pakistan Academic Consortium Nasir Raza Zaidi opined that students' assessment should not be based on memorization as most of the world has already shifted to formative assessment and Pakistan also needed to adopt the method.