Education Minister For Starting Classes At Mansehra Model School In Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan has directed the officials concerned to remove all hurdles within two months, coming in the way of the newly constructed Mansehra Model School to make it functioning.

He directed the authorities concerned to recruit teaching staff immediately and launch admission drive in order to start classes in the school in two months.

He said that financial resources had already been provided for remaining construction work of the school, the project should be completed by August 25.

He expressed these views during visit to Mansehra Model School at Shehelia.

The education minister said that building was ready, so there was no reason to delay launch of the facility. He said that advertisement process of vacancies for recruiting teachers should be initiated immediately in order to start classes within two months.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that Mansehra Model School had been constructed on 93 kanal of land and it had been completed at cost of Rs141.304 million. It was informed that the school had a capacity to provide education up to 1200 students.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that human development through education and technical skills was on the agenda of the government. He added that KP government would provide all necessary assistance for launch of the project to equip each child of the area with quality education.

The minister also lauded efforts of the provincial assembly members of Mansehra in this regard.

