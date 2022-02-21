UrduPoint.com

Education Minister For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that all the ongoing development schemes in schools should be timely completed to provide a better learning environment to students.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the education department review meeting which was attended by Secretary Education Yahya Akhwanzada, Special Secretary Education, Additional Secretary Akhlaq Ahmed and other officials of the education department.

He said the IT, Science Labs and Early Childhood Education Classrooms projects in all districts of the province should be completed as soon as possible.

He directed the education department officials to complete the floating of tendering process of these projects as soon as possible and added that a meeting should be held with the Department of Communications and Works department to start on those projects on priority projects.

Tarkai said that action would be taken against the District Education Officers for delay in filling up the temporary posts through the Parents Teachers Council (PTC) by the end of this month.

Education Minister was informed during the briefing that advertisements for the vacancies of Early Childhood Education Program have been published while work on the project is also in progress.

The Education Minister was also briefed on the progress of work on new school construction, upgradation and standardization projects and released the budget.

Shahram Khan directed the authorities to take timely steps for the schemes which were yet to be approved and to conduct a monthly review of the ongoing schemes besides giving a full progress report of all the schemes of the education department that it undertook over the last seven months.

