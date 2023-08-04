Education minister for timely resolution of issues of department employees

Sindh Minister for Education and Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday, directed the concerned officers to promptly resolve the issues of employees of the school education department

The minister issued the directives during a surprise visit to the School Education Department at Sindh Secretariat.

He visited various sections of the School Education department and reviewed the performance.

Syed Sardar Shah also met people present in the secretariat, listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions in this regard.

He stressed the resolution of matters related to School Education at the earliest and said that matters related to salary, pension, deceased quota, bio-metric and other necessary issues should be solved on priority.