Education Minister Griefs Death Of Jam Khan Shoro's Father

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:14 AM

Education minister griefs death of Jam Khan Shoro's father

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro's father Sardar Deedar Khan Shoro on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro's father Sardar Deedar Khan Shoro on Monday.

In a condolence message issued here, he said that in this hour of grief his heart went out to the Jam Khan Shoro.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

