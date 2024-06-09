(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has said that that promoting quality education is the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

While addressing the launching ceremony of the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Camp in Bahawalpur as the chief guest, he said that students in educational institutions are being provided with high-quality education facilities in an excellent learning environment. He said that the youth are the future of the country and steps are being taken to educate and train them in the right direction.

The minister said that obtaining education is essential to succeed in the world. He said that literacy skills are being provided to students in government schools.

He praised the services of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi for promoting education in Bahawalpur. The minister said that schools will be provided with monitoring, teacher training programs, as well as courses on matriculation in technology and internet technology.

He said that school management councils in schools will play a role in promoting education and providing educational facilities. He said that report cards will be sent to parents of enrolled students and regular meetings between parents and teachers will be held in schools.

The minister said that learning camps have been established in Bahawalpur district to provide educational facilities to children who are not enrolled in schools or are weak academically in a better environment.

Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that the education department officials should visit the learning camps to monitor the educational facilities provided to the children.

Speaking at the event, Programme Director, Programme Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU), Muhammad Farooq Rashid, explained the program's objectives, stating that it has been launched in 12 districts of the province.

Under this programme, he said that 224 government schools in Bahawalpur district have established 448 literacy camps.

He said that these camps will educate children who have not enrolled in school and slow learners enrolled in schools. He said that the learning camps will provide a friendly learning environment for children, teaching them to read, write, learn, and mathematics.

He said that the program includes art and craft activities, free books, free stationery, sports facilities, as well as basic education and engaging activities for the enrolled students. He explained that 448 teachers in Bahawalpur district will play an active role in this program, and the camp will last for eight weeks.

On this occasion, Kamran Iftikhar from UNICEF highlighted the importance of education and educational activities in a better environment through learning camps. On this occasion, Deputy DEO Mahwish Khan highlighted the benefits of last year's learning camps. Questions asked by the participants were also answered.

The Foundational Literacy Camps, a part of the Education Program, are being held with funding from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and implementation support from UNICEF.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly, including Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, Muhammad Nazak Kareem, Barrister Osama, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, Program Director Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU) Muhammad Farooq Rashid, UNICEF and Education Department officials, parents and civil society representatives. On this occasion, the Provincial Minister and members of the Provincial Assembly presented "Education Hero" awards to teachers and Education Department officials for their outstanding services.