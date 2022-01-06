UrduPoint.com

Education Minister Highlights Libraries Significance For Youth Development

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 09:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash has said the provincial government has introduced various initiatives including 'Book on Wheels' and Digital library to promote habit of reading among youth.

He was presiding over a meeting in Archives and Libraries Department here on Thursday.

He said that the role of youth for development and prosperity of a nation could not be undermined and added that government is working to utilize their capabilities for country's development.

He said that we have to use libraries for increasing our knowledge and to venture into contemporary fields of science and technology.

He said that government is focusing to establish digital and smart libraries in KP for betterment of youth and prepare them to meet new challenges of current world in a better way.

