Education Minister lauds efforts of Odyssey, LearnOBots, calling mental revolution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Education Raheela Durrani lauded the collaboration between Leaders Odyssey, LearnOBots, and the Turkish Embassy, calling it a “mental revolution” for young learners.

She said this while addressing at a ceremony of Future Skills Summit 2025 organized by by Leaders Odyssey in collaboration with LearnOBots and the Consulate General of Turkiye in Quetta on Wednesday.

She said that Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti is taking all possible measures to develop each sectors including education, health and other departments for interest of public welfare.

Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali, former Chief Minister and Honorary Consul General of Turkiye highlighted the importance of educational reform.

He said, "The world is moving forward with artificial intelligence in every field, Balochistan must contribute equally. The future of Pakistan is tied to the progress of Balochistan, and this initiative equips our youth with the tools to lead.

He said the the summit brought together government officials, educators, and industry leaders, all praising the program as the beginning of a transformative movement in provincial education.

Former Senator Sana Jamali pledged her support, stating, "With my diverse experience, I am committed to serving this project, it would bring lasting benefits for students. Balochistan’s youth deserve access to world-class education that empowers them to innovate and compete globally.

"

Zahid Jan Mandokhail, CEO of Leaders Odyssey school & College said in his speech that Balochistan’s youth are stepping into the future as the NextGen Balochistan Future.

He said that we are working across all 36 districts of Balochistan, inspiring hope and growth, teachers play a key role in guiding children to become confident and capable leaders.

He said that the landmark summit marked the formal launch of an AI-powered STEAM curriculum aimed at transforming education and equipping the province’s youth with essential 21st-century skills.

He said that the initiative introduces Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), integrated with artificial intelligence, robotics, climate change studies, and digital innovation.

The program is designed to prepare students for the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape, providing them with practical skills and problem-solving capabilities.

Representatives from LearnOBots, including General Manager Mohsin and entrepreneur Muneeb, shared plans for makerspaces, innovation labs, and locally developed hardware kits to give students hands-on learning experiences.

The summit concluded with a firm pledge to extend STEAM and AI-driven education to classrooms across Balochistan. By fostering innovation, critical thinking, and technical skills, the program lays the foundation for a new generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers who can shape the province’s future.