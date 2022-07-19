UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain lauded the services of former Secretary Education Naheed Durrani at a farewell ceremony held here on Tuesday in her honour.

Senior officers of the Ministry, Chairman PEIRA, DG FDE, Secretary IBCC, Chairman Federal board of Education and Executive Director HEC also participated in the ceremony.

The minister congratulated former Secretary Education Naheed Durrani for rendering her services to the ministry.

Rana Tanveer expressed his best wishes to Naheed Durrani for her future responsibilities.

He said that performance of the Education Ministry has been improved a lot, for which Naheed Durrani's efforts are commendable.

He said that Naheed Durrani has a deep understanding of the education sector.

The minister said that the development of education sector is the first priority for incumbent government and Naheed Durrani has played an important role in its success.

Rana Tanveer added that education is an important ministry and we will improve its performance for the welfare of people.

All the projects running under the ministry will be completed soon, he added.

