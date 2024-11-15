Education Minister launches next generation 'Pakistan Learning Festival'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Friday inaugurated the Next Generation Pakistan Learning Festival.

Besides the Education Minister, the inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Supreme Court Judge Justice Athar Minallah, and Education Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Federal Education Secretary Mohiyuddin Wani hoped that 2 to 3 lakh children will participate in the three-day learning festival.

Wani further said that such learning festivals will also be organized at the national level in collaboration with the provinces.

The mega learning festival in the history of country, have multiple learning activities like knowledge sharing, story telling, documentaries, movies, books fair, books reviews, Ed-tech and skills activities, he mentioned.

He said that thousands of students of federal public and private educational institutions and specially from the Gilgit-Baltistan and Karachi are also participating in the three-day academic fair organized by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Addressing the learning festival, Justice Athar Minallah said that the youth of today has a lot of potential.

He said that the limit of the development is sky, adding such a festival increases the learning of children.

During his address, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of organizing such festivals across all districts of Pakistan. He highlighted how these events provide students with opportunities to meet successful individuals and learn from their experiences.

Ahsan Iqbal reflected on Pakistan’s history, calling it a “precious nation built through immense sacrifices.”

He noted that skeptics at the time of Pakistan’s creation doubted its survival.

Despite such challenges, he said, the country has made significant achievements over the years.

“We started with nothing, not even common office supplies but today, Pakistan has become the seventh nuclear power and produces advanced aircraft like the JF-17 Thunder,” Iqbal stated.

While highlighting the advancements in education, Iqbal mentioned that Pakistan has now over 250 universities. From Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi, a robust fiber optic backbone connects the nation, symbolizing technological progress.

Mr Iqbal urged the youth to adopt a positive mindset, emphasizing that hatred and despair lead nowhere. “Dreams come true through hard work,” he said, sharing his own journey of success through education rather than wealth or privilege.

Recounting his career, Iqbal revealed that as a student, he had written in an admission essay that he aspired to serve Pakistan through public office. “I took my first oath in the National Assembly in 1993, proving that dreams backed by effort can indeed turn into reality.”

Ahsan Iqbal called for fostering peace, stability, and brotherhood to ensure national development. He criticized divisive rhetoric and stressed the importance of teamwork under the banner of “Team Pakistan.”

Referring to a past incident where a young man attacked him, Ahsan Iqbal said, “That boy’s mind was poisoned with hatred by political leaders and social media.” He urged the audience to reject the “virus of hatred and prejudice” and embrace tolerance for a brighter future.

Dr Khalid Maqbool also visited the book stalls and observed other activities of the event.

The ceremony concluded with a strong message of hope and determination, encouraging the youth to pursue their dreams and contribute to Pakistan’s journey toward becoming one of the leading nations in Asia.