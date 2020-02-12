Education minister orders issuance of notices to absent teachers

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani paid a surprise visit to Government Girls Degree Arts & Commerce College Industrial Area Landhi and Government Degree Boys College at Jogimor Quaidabad and Arts Government College on Wednesday and directed to issue show cause notices to absent teachers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani paid a surprise visit to Government Girls Degree Arts & Commerce College Industrial Area Landhi and Government Degree Boys College at Jogimor Quaidabad and Arts Government College on Wednesday and directed to issue show cause notices to absent teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said he would visit the colleges and schools in different areas daily in the morning, said a statement on Wednesday.

He also directed the officers of the department to visit the educational institutions in their respective districts.

Saeed Ghani also inquired about assembly and teachers attendance in colleges.

He while taking action against the absent teachers including principal ordered issuance of show cause notices to the absentees.

The minister directed all the district education officers to hold assemblies in the schools and colleges daily, in their respective districts.